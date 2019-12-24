About 961 prisoners from various prisons across the country have been pardoned by President Edgar Lungu through the prerogative of mercy to celebrate Christmas Day.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo announced this at a press briefing, that those pardoned consist of 903 short term inmates, serving prison terms ranging from six months to five years, including the aged inmates.

“The aged inmates are those aged 65 years and above; 18 persons detained at the pleasure of his Excellency and 40 inmates whose capital and long term sentences have been commuted. The 40 inmates whose capital and long term sentences have been commuted by his Excellency the President fall in various categories. In that regard, eight inmates have been pardoned, one inmate granted unconditional pardon and three inmates have had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment,” Mr Kampyongo said.

“The other 28 inmates have had their long term sentences reduced from between 25 and 15 years to between 15 and 10 years. With regards to the gender of the inmates who have benefited from the President’s exercise of his prerogative of mercy, 857 are men while 102 are women. While the proposition of those living in correctional centres appears more in comparison with the prison population which currently stands at 22,823, the action will help easy the lives of inmates,” the Minister continued.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs, staff of the correctional services and inmates throughout the country are grateful to President Lungu for exercising his prerogative of mercy at a time when all the correctional centres are extremely congested due to an increase in the prison population against the limited holding capacity of these facilities.

The Minister also urged members of the community to welcome the pardoned prisoners.

“The former inmates have been rehabilitated and they are ready for re-entry into society as productive, responsible and law abiding citizens. We must remember that successful reintegration of any former inmate is dependent on the support that families, communities and society at large render to them,” Hon. Kampyongo said.