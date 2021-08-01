By Chileshe Mwango

The Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition – DMDC has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to deploy all security wings to all parts of the country in an effort to curb political violence.

Coalition Spokesperson Andrew Nthewewe says this is because the Zambia Police Service seems to be overwhelmed with the violence being experienced in some parts of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nthewewe has charged that if the Zambia Police Service is allowed to man the elections alone, political violence will be much worse than is the situation now.

Meanwhile the coalition has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to disqualify UPND candidates in areas where political violence has continued.

Mr. Nthewewe has accused the ECZ of not taking punitive action against the UPND saying just banning campaigns for the opposition party in Sioma and Ikelenge districts is insufficient.