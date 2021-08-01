By Chileshe Mwango
The Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition – DMDC has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to deploy all security wings to all parts of the country in an effort to curb political violence.
Coalition Spokesperson Andrew Nthewewe says this is because the Zambia Police Service seems to be overwhelmed with the violence being experienced in some parts of the country.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Nthewewe has charged that if the Zambia Police Service is allowed to man the elections alone, political violence will be much worse than is the situation now.
Meanwhile the coalition has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to disqualify UPND candidates in areas where political violence has continued.
Mr. Nthewewe has accused the ECZ of not taking punitive action against the UPND saying just banning campaigns for the opposition party in Sioma and Ikelenge districts is insufficient.
This idoit thinks his ass, upnd is fighting against power line that are not fighting back or pf is no long that strong to beat upnd members. Young man you are totally up side down in what you do. It now becoming a reality that your pf is losing and police have found no wrong in the opposition hence now this call for the army to be deployed. Zero kuya babele. The fact that you did not think off has just unveiled itself amongst the pf supporters that chagwa could fall one day and this day is the 22 of August. You can deployed the army, zaf, zns, immigration, op and all the security guards of this country, them too will be voting for HH and upnd on the 12, please ba edgar honour your surrogates deploy them to the advantage of voters.
Leave the army out of this, as the moment they are deployed will signify Zambia as true dictatorship given recent sentiments from their Chief.