President Edgar Lungu’s double standards on handling of Southern Province Chiefs and those from Luapula.

During a meeting with Southern Province Chiefs in Siavonga President Edgar Lungu vehemently told one Chief there, in response to his appeal for voters’ registration extension, that the would be no extension whatsoever and that the Chief should just encourage his people to go and register now. The Chief was left embarrassed in the way the response was given by the Republican President.

Yesterday Chiefs in Luapula Province raised the same concerns and appeal for extension of voters’ registration exercise word for word with the Southern Province Chiefs, but this time around President Edgar Lungu responds by assuring them that Government will engage ECZ over the matter of possible extension.

Same question, same appeal from same category of people to the same office/person but different answers. Why?

This is because in President Edgar Lungu’s mind, it benefits him to extend the voters’ registration in Luapula than it would in Southern Province.

What a double standard President!