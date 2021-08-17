17th August 2021

UPDATE ON INAUGURATION CEREMONY

Take notice that the inauguration ceremony for our President Hakainde Hichilema will be on Tuesday next week pursuant to Article 105(2)(a) of the Constitution of Zambia amendment No. 2 of 2016 which provides ;

“The President-elect shall be sworn into office on the Tuesday following –

(a) the seventhday after the date of the declaration of the Presidential election results , if no petition has been filed in accordance….”

In view of the aforesaid, the inauguration ceremony will take place on tuesday next week.

As for the information related to attendance, all NMC members shall be in attendance.

In terms of the venue, the position will be communicated in due course.

Further, Provincial Chairpersons will be given the number of people that shall come from each Province at an appropriate time as soon as the ongoing preparations are concluded.

While the state has monopoly of the preparations, the party leadership does not operate in absolute exclusion; what this means is that the secretariat is fully involved to see to it that the event is well-attended by Party ordinary members too.

My office will continue to update you on a regular basis.

Take this as official notification.

Issued by:

Hon Batuke Imenda

*The* *Secretary* *General*