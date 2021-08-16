We held a cordial meeting with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Fourth President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, AU Chief election Observer, Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma and Commonwealth Chief observer, Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

The meeting centered around the betterment of our country and its future.

We remain committed to ensuring a united and developed Zambia for all.

We will endeavour to work round the clock and indeed ensure a country everyone can call home because what divides us is smaller than our Country’s aspirations.

I Thank Your Excellencies President Lungu, President Banda, President Kikwete and President Koroma for showing that Africa is indeed blessed.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

PRESIDENT – ELECT

