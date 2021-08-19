HH tells ambassadors: you’re free to talk to anyone, ask about our leadership and no one will ask you why

By Speedwell Mupuchi

YOU are free to meet and talk to anyone and ask about our leadership and no one from our end will call you to ask why, President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema has told diplomats.

The President this morning met four diplomats accredited to Zambia.

These are Germany Ambassador Anne Wagner-Mitchell, Finland’s Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, and Sweden’s Antonio Maggiore.

During the meeting, the President-elect assured the diplomats that under his administration, human rights, freedoms and liberties would be guaranteed.

He also indicated to them that they were free to engage with any citizen, including the opposition, in order to get views on how he was governing the country.

“The President-Elect is confident that when human rights, freedoms and liberties are upheld, the country will attract investment and goodwill and in turn promote his economic vision,” according to a statement issued by his press secretary Brian Mwiinga.

“You are free to meet anyone, talk to any one and ask about our leadership and no one from our end will call you to ask why because we will ensure total freedom for our citizens while delivering economic development as that is what they voted for,” said His Excellency, the President-Elect, during the closed door meeting held at His Residence in Lusaka today.”



President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema Wrote;

This morning we had a meeting with Ambassadors Mrs Anne Wagner-Mitchell of Germany, Mrs Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury of Finland, Ms Anna Maj Hultgård of Sweden, and Ambassador Antonio Maggiore of Italy.

We discussed issues of mutual interest and encouraged them to engage with Zambian people from all walks of life.

Our renewed commitment to human rights, and individual freedoms, and liberties will once again restore Zambia to it’s rightful place as a bastion of freedom and stability in the region.

During our tenure in office, citizens will live free from political threats because that is what democracy requires of us.

Further, a society where human rights are respected, can and will be a catalyst for economic development as people engage in meaningful debates and economic activities, knowing that their life and property are protected.

In the interest of our country, we will continue with these bilateral and multilateral talks, with a strong focus on building an economy which provides jobs, food, and positive change for all Zambians.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

PRESIDENT-ELECT