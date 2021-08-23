PRESIDENT ELECT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MEETS SPECIAL ENVOY OF DRC PRESIDENT

We just held a meeting with President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo’s special envoy at our residence. Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia have a lot in common and we shall ensure that this comes to pass.

We discussed a wide range of issues that are of great value to both Countries. We will ensure that Zambia is not only a landlocked Country but land linked.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President-Elect