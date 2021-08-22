PRESIDENT ELECT HICHILEMA MEETS AFRICAN DIPLOMATS

In his continued engagements with stakeholders and diplomats, President-Elect His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema met African Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to the Republic of Zambia at his residence.

He wrote;

This afternoon, 21st August, 2021, we held a meeting at our residence in Lusaka with some of the Ambassadors and High Commissioners from African countries, accredited to Zambia.

During our meeting, we emphasised that democracy is key for development in Africa and that before looking elsewhere for social, political and economic solutions, we must first look within our continent. And under this score, we stated that there is no need of our people to be shedding blood in order to have their desired leadership and that going forward, Zambia will begin to experience freedoms which will allow diplomats and even citizens to enjoy their rights.

We also stated to the Ambassadors that the African continent is capable of creating jobs, skills and business opportunities before looking to the outside world and that this will be one of our key thematic areas during our tenure of office.

On the bilateral and multilateral front, we stated that we will remain open and available because our central focus is economic growth not only for our Country but Africa as a whole.

We are confident that when a clear road map is set, Zambia will begin to witness less imports but more exports in the areas of human resource and other areas.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners we met are from: Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa, Congo, Namibia, Somalia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Egypt and Morocco.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President-Elect

