PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S NAME IS NOW PF CAMPAIGN MESSAGE

…..an indication that PF still has no vision

The baseless declaration by patriotic Front ( PF) Chilanga district chairman, Simon Nsunge, to say Chilanga is a ‘no go in area’ for UPND and President HH, is a wishful thinking from a failed regime.



It is laughable to learn that someone wants to impress their leader and give him a fake hope that Chilanga is with the PF government when deep down they know that PF shall be history in Chilanga.



As Chilanga constituency 2021 aspiring candidate, I want to category warn all those claiming that Chilanga is no go area for President HH to stop it and concentrate on serious issues we the people of Chilanga are facing.



We have no accesible roads, schools, water, good health services, youths and women have no jobs or any empowerment.

It is for this reason that president Hakainde Hichilema will be welcomed by we the bonafide Chilanga residents who want him to solve our problems because he is a visionary oriented man of integrity who has never stolen from nobody yet we see the entire PF government looting from we the poor.



Threats on HH by PF leaders is a clear sign of failure to focus on serving the communities around, and just yesterday, Chilanga clinic recorded two cases of covid-19 where one staff member and one patient tested tested positive.



It is clear that those clinics in the constituency are below health standards to manage and prevent the spread of covid19 hence making efforts to support the clinic which should have been the PF governments top agenda if at all they cared for citizens.



It’s strange that the PF and its govt have no feeling for people around Chilanga. We can’t be surprised to see imported PF cadres disregarding health regulations towards the epidemic. This govt is passing double binding messages, ” No big gathering yet they are doing just that; busy campaigning daily and telling us to stay home, “calling their caders to come and fight” what type of leaders are these people? Zambians must wake up.



It’s clear that they are operating in a panic mode and without a vision for this country. Which normal donor is going to listen to a report that money meant for covid-19 is now used to build roads in Zambia? This is corruption at its highest level. These are loop holes PF uses to steal public resources.



HH’s second home is in Chilanga constituency(Mpamba) if they don’t know. And we his team shall protect him and we shall make sure that anytime he feels like coming here, he is protected. Chairman Nsunge, azi Sunge mwazina lake otherwise, that madness we don’t need it here in Chilanga.



I’m also challenging the police to inform us how and why they are issuing permits to people who gather in more than the required numbers as there is evidence that PF leaders have been gathering in numbers that exceed the recommended numbers.

We would also want to state that soon we shall hit the ground country wide to campaign for our President HH just like PF are doing. We are not going to be scared of any one, Zambia belongs to us all.



My advice to Nsunge and the entire PF government is that just prepare yourselves to go, because you have failed the people of zambia.

PF leaders know that people can’t afford mealie meal hence giving youths juntas; this is shameless! Do not send youths for fights, sponsor them to go to school/colleges and empower them with sensible life enriching skills.

Come 2021 we are grabbing back our territory

Ms. Clara Mubu Muyunda

UPND 2021 Chilanga Consistutency Aspiring Candidate.