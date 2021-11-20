PRESIDENT HH AND FIRST LADY MUTINTA ARRIVE IN BOTSWANA

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

With my wife Mutinta, we have arrived here in Botswana to attend a meeting whose central focus is children’s rights.

While in office, we will ensure that children are protected and given maximum support to attain their full potential.

Whilst in this country, we will hold bilateral talks with leaders from neighbouring countries and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Top on the agenda is expediting trade and investment opportunities in areas of agriculture exports.

Each step we make, we are conscious of the need to create jobs and business opportunities for Zambians.

May God bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia