PRESIDENT HH AND FIRST LADY MUTINTA ARRIVE IN BOTSWANA
Republican President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…
Fellow citizens.
With my wife Mutinta, we have arrived here in Botswana to attend a meeting whose central focus is children’s rights.
While in office, we will ensure that children are protected and given maximum support to attain their full potential.
Whilst in this country, we will hold bilateral talks with leaders from neighbouring countries and discuss issues of mutual interest.
Top on the agenda is expediting trade and investment opportunities in areas of agriculture exports.
Each step we make, we are conscious of the need to create jobs and business opportunities for Zambians.
May God bless our Country.
Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia
YOU ARE WELCOME MR. PRESIDENT, THAT IS GOOD, A GOOD WAY OF RENEWING ZAMBIAN FRIENDS AND CREATE EMPLOYMENT FOR OUR CHILDREN IN ZAMBIA. MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND ZAMBIA.
We thank God you’ve arrived safely!
PULA
Hmmm, this is getting out of hand. Even children rights only the chief marketing officer should go there? He can’t be represented by someone.
THE PF GOVT HAD STRAINED MOST OF THE GOOD BILATERAL RELATIONS WE ENJOYED WITH NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES. EDGAR LUNGU’S PF ENJOYED GOOD RELATIONS WITH THE LIKES OF KAGAME AND MUSEVENI. HH’S VISIT TO BOTSWANA TO MEET REGIONAL LEADERS IS HIGHLY COMMENDABLE.
