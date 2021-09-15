President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn Administration’s drive is to rapidly rebuild Zambia’s economy by leveraging regional, continental and global opportunities for trade and investment.

President Hichilema says this will be used as a sustainable platform for job creation, poverty reduction and combating the growing problem of unintended economic migration.

He said this when he met with the former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe at State House.

President Hichilema discussed at length with Mr. Motlanthe on matters relating to the comprehensive economic cooperation strategic framework 2021 – 2026 aimed at enhancing bilateral and Intra Africa trade and investment through improved industrialization an

infrastructure development along the north south corridor.

The two leaders further discussed challenges pertaining to trade and investment between Zambia and South Africa as well as opportunities in the bulk movement of mineral commodities from pit to port by investing heavily in railway infrastructure.

And Mr. Motlanthe explained that the purpose of his delegation’s visit was to present to President HICHILEMA the need to revamp the North South Corridor, which connects the South African port of Durban to Lusaka.

The former South African President was accompanied at state house by South Africa’s High Commissioner to Zambia George Twala.