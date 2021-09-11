BALLY APPLAUDS ECL FOR FACILITATING A SMOOTH TRANSITION OF LEADERSHIP

….says the World holds Zambia in high esteem for the maturity of its democracy.

Lusaka… Friday, September 10, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

President Hakainde Hichilema has applauded his predecessor, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for facilitating a smooth transition of leadership after this year’s elections.

The President said the African continent and the world at large hold Zambia in high esteem for the maturity of its democracy.

He added that he was happy that the general elections were held successfully.

The Head of State said this today during the 1st Session of the 13th National Assembly opened under the theme ‘Creating a United, Prosperous and Equitable Zambia: Restoring Economic Growth And Safe-Guarding Livelihoods.’

“Despite isolated incidents of violence recorded before, during and after voting, the elections were generally peaceful. The overwhelming support of the Zambian people carried the UPND to victory, in the midst of enormous efforts to suppress our freedom of movement and other democratic rights,” he said.

“We pledge to foster democracy and allow all the rights and liberties that will allow it to thrive. We recognise with gratitude, the smooth transition of leadership from the Patriotic Front government to our government. I thank my predecessor, His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for facilitating the transition. The African continent and world at large, hold Zambia in high esteem for the maturity of our democracy.”

President Hichilema said Zambians should be proud.

He also commended the youth who turned out in large numbers to vote and bring about the change that they so much desired.

The Head of State commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for ensuring that the elections were held in a conducive environment.

“I also commend all political parties and independent candidates for participating in the elections. Allow me to also extend my commendations to the electoral commission of Zambia for ensuring that the elections were held in a conducive environment, especially amidst the covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“I further commend the election observers, the church, traditional leaders and other stakeholders for the distinct roles they played during the elections.”