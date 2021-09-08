SEAN TEMBO WROTE;

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS VIOLATED THE CONSTITUTION

Yesterday the President created three new ministries being; Technology & Science; Green Economy & Environment and Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises. He also abolished the Ministry of National Guidance & Religious Affairs

Article 92(2)(d) of the Constitution says that the President can establish, merge and dissolve Government Ministries subject to the approval of Parliament.

The President did not obtain the necessary parliamentary approval for his actions and has therefore breached the Constitution.

According to article 108(1)(a) President Hichilema should be impeached.

It is disheartening to note that the President is acting with so much impunity and disregard to the supreme law of the law; the Constitution. Zambians should end this impunity in 2026