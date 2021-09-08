SEAN TEMBO WROTE;
PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS VIOLATED THE CONSTITUTION
Yesterday the President created three new ministries being; Technology & Science; Green Economy & Environment and Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises. He also abolished the Ministry of National Guidance & Religious Affairs
Article 92(2)(d) of the Constitution says that the President can establish, merge and dissolve Government Ministries subject to the approval of Parliament.
The President did not obtain the necessary parliamentary approval for his actions and has therefore breached the Constitution.
According to article 108(1)(a) President Hichilema should be impeached.
It is disheartening to note that the President is acting with so much impunity and disregard to the supreme law of the law; the Constitution. Zambians should end this impunity in 2026
When quoting the constitution ba sean make sure you quote even the commas, there is a comma after government ministries, just will change the meaning of this
PUT A COMMA JUST LIKE IT IS IN THE CONSTITUTION AFTER GOVERMENT MINISTRIES THEN INTERPRET.
Can sean specify were the constitution says the approval should before or after, the constitution just says subject to approval.
Ba Sean Tembo, you are just too eager to see mistakes and flaws in everything HH does. You are, however, wasting your time because HH’s intentions for Zambia are visibly noble and his actions so far are those of a leader who wants to make real and positive change in Zambia. After what this country recently endured under PF, the new President needs our support. While it is good and necessary to criticise his actions, this has to be positive. Quite honestly Sean, how do you begin quoting articles of impeachment over a straight forward issue ? Is it not obvious to you that the National Assembly will in due course approve the changes to ministries? It is irony that when ECL was abusing the Constitution left, right and centre you never raised a finger but you now run wild over trivial and irrelevant nonsense. Zambians are eager for real change and are supporting their new president whilst enjoying watching your new role as political comedian.
Ignore this Sean Tembo. He is trying to work out a strategy to obtain more votes than the spoiled votes!!!