By Wendson Mavoro

President Hakainde Hichilema has noted concerns expressed by the Church following the dissolution of the ministry national guidance and religious affairs.

President Hichilema says his government has only realigned it for optimal function.

The Head of state has called on the church to collaborate with his government as it restructures various ministries to enhance service delivery to the Zambian people.

He was speaking during thanks giving prayers for the just ended peaceful August 12 elections at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in Lusaka.