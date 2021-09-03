PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES NELLY MUTTI ON HER ELECTION AS SPEAKER

Republican President His Excellency Mr. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has congratulated the newly-elected Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Nelly Mutti and her two deputies.

The prominent Lusaka Lawyer Nelly Mutti of Lukon Chambers, known and remembered for her vibrance during the second Republic when she represented various politicians in high-profile cases, becomes the first female Speaker of the national assembly after going through unchallenged, this morning.

In a Facebook post shortly after the announcement of the election of the Speaker and her two deputies, President HICHILEMA wrote a massage of congratulations below;

“A hearty congratulations to Mrs. Nelly Mutti on being elected first female Speaker in the history of Zambia. You have a mammoth task ahead but I am confident that you are equal to the task. I also extend my congratulations to Honourables Attractor Chisangano and Moses Moyo for being elected Deputy Speakers.”

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Speaker and her two deputies are scheduled for State House where they will be sworn-in before the Republican President at 11:00hrs.

