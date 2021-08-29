POLICE STRUCTURING VERY WELCOME

PRESIDENT HH has just made an Excellent structural changes in the Zambia Police Services.

Relieving Cde Kakoma Kanganja and replacing him with Lemmy Kajoba and also relieving Charity Katanga and her counterpart Richard Mwene who have also been replaced.

All the Provincial Commissioners relieved and empowered the IGs appointed to Indeed appoint the prov coms so that they are accountable to the IGs.

This is very commendable and welcome reform/restructuring. It is a New Dawn.

This is a sign President HH is not power hungry but wants to devolve power to others.

Not where the prov Coms and IGs are appointed and sworn in by President which created accountability conflicts.

Congratulations to the new IG and his deputies and the new Defence Forces heads

1. Dennis Alihuzi – Army Commander

2. Godfrey Jere – deputy commander

3. Collins Barry – ZAF commander

4. Oscar Nyoni – Deputy ZAF

5. Patrick Solochi – ZNS commander

6. Reuben Mwewa – ZNS deputy

7. Remmy Kajoba – Inspector General

8. Milner Muyambango – DIG operation

9. Doris Nambeye Chibombe – DIG Adm

10. All Police commissioners are relived.

Tomorrow the changes continue.

Welcome the New Dawn.

I submit.

MacDonald Chipenzi

