PRESS STATEMENT RELEASED ON 28/08/2021

PRESIDENT HH GOES MUTE ON FREE EDUCATION PROMISE DURING HIS INNAUGRAL SPEECH

Rainbow party is shocked to see His Excellency President Hichilema going mute on his free education and many other important promises such as reduction of MEALIE meal prices to k50, fuel pump price to k5, reduction of Fertilizer to k200 during his innaugration speech.

As a party, we are appealing to President HH to reaffirm his commitment on free education policy from nursery school to university. The people of Zambia want to see the immediate actualization of this policy.

We urge President Hakainde Hichilema to come out and give position on this promise so that our people can have a clear direction.

In addition to this, Rainbow party is calling upon the parents to begin demanding for this free education policy which President Hichilima and the UPND promised to them especially that schools just opened.

It is just prudent for the president to give direction on this subject so that parents will not spend money on paying school fees and later on be told that there will be no paying of school fees.

Lastly, as His Excellency President HH opens parliament next month, we challenge him not to divert from the free education promise and many promises such as reduction of electricity tarrif charges, immediate recruitment of over 50,000 teacher’s, recruitment of over 1,000 doctors and increasing civil servants salaries k1,500 across the board etc. We are very confident that president HH will fix these promises without delays or excuses. BALLY WILL FIX THE PROMISES.

National Spokesperson

Rainbow party