HH

Cabinet Appointments Coming -President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema tweeted;

“Good evening friends.”
“We have an eventful week ahead of us which will include Cabinet appointments, my maiden address to the National Assembly and other progressive pronouncements.”
“Best wishes to you all.”

 

 

 

 

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here