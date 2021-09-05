Cabinet Appointments Coming -President Hichilema
President Hakainde Hichilema tweeted;
“Good evening friends.”
“We have an eventful week ahead of us which will include Cabinet appointments, my maiden address to the National Assembly and other progressive pronouncements.”
“Best wishes to you all.”
— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) September 5, 2021
Here we go. Apanomba ni go go…..