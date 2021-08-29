THE DEFENCE CHANGES BY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

1. Dennis Alihuzi – Army Commander

2. Godfrey Jere – Deputy Commander

3. Collins Barry – ZAF Commander

4. Oscar Nyoni – Deputy ZAF

5. Patrick Solochi – ZNS Commander

6. Reuben Mwewa – ZNS Deputy

7. Remmy Kajoba – Inspector General

8. Milner Muyambango – DIG Operation

9. Doris Chibombe – DIG Adm

10. All Police commissioners are relived.

Charity Katanga and her counterpart Richard Mwene have also been replaced.

All the Provincial Commissioners have been relieved of their duties and the Inspector General of Police IGP have been empowered to appoint the Provincial Police Commissioners across the country.

President Hakainde Hichilema has also fired all service Chiefs and their deputies.

He has directed the police never to arrest a citizen without first carrying out investigations.

The head of state has also directed the police to ensure that any arrested citizen be taken to court within 48 hours of arrest.

President Hichilema has also warned members of the public against disrespecting the men and women in uniform. He says any Zambian who will be found disrespecting an officer will be dealt with firmly.

Meanwhile the head of state has further urged the judiciary to relax bail conditions for those seeking justice.

The president says under his leadership he wants to see the rule of law and respect for human rights respected.

He ended by saying Zambians voted for freedom hence deserve to enjoy it within the ambit of the law.