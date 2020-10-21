HH IS A PRESIDENT IN WAITING – LUKUKU

*PRESIDENT HH HAS DEMONSTRATED A BIG HEART OF TRUE COMPASSION FOR PRESIDENT KAMBWILI*

_this is true brotherhood and good spirit for the Opposition Alliance_

*James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President / Opposition Alliance Spokesperson*

Nathan Bwalya Chanda, the Mayor of Luanshya is an example of people that were made and built politically by President Kambwili. Such as him should have been the people talking to Edgar to end this persecution of President Kambwili.

Otherwise I thank President HH for the show of a great heart and togetherness of the Opposition Alliance by standing for a colleague during this dark moment for the KAMBWILI family.

I am personally humbled by the true commitment and passion with which President HH has demonstrated in wanting the freedom for President Kambwili.

Less than ten days ago President HH travelled the entire way to Northern Province to ensure the Upnd Deputy Secretary General Hon Patrick Mucheleka was out of the Milima Prison in Kasama.

This has gone to show that President HH is a potential President for all Zambians with love regardless of any consideration, in contrast to those others with tribal, segregation and divisive mentalities.

I can believe we have a President in waiting who can unite the country as before.

Thank you President HH

