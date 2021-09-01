Hakainde Hichilema
I this afternoon appointed Mr Frederick Shanga Chilukutu as Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Services, while Mr. Fanwell Siandenge becomes Deputy Inspector General of Police at State House, and Mr Kuyomba Bwalya Deputy Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Services.
In addition to the above, I also appointed Mr Wallace Chakawa as Senior Private Secretary.
The above officers took their oath of allegiance before me at State House today. I wish them the best in their new roles and I am confident that they will serve the people of Zambia with dedication and diligence.
We appeal to all citizens to provide the support necessary to the newly appointed officers.
Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia
Good riddance. He was in cahoots with PF first introducing voting for prisoners then enticing them to vote for PF by promising them 2 weeks holiday from prisons to visit their families.
Good riddance indeed. This PF crook deserves the boot. He wanted 110% vote for PF from the prisons. Let him go to enjoy his loot. But law will get to him soonest.