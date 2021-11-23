President Hakainde Hichilema has left Zambia for the Democratic Republic of Congo .

And the President has said that Zambians should expect more of his international trips because he has to pay courtesy calls especially to neighboring countries because it’s procedural for any new President .

The Head of State said the international trips are also aimed at facilitating trade among other things .

He said his next visit will be to the neighboring Malawi .

He however reiterated that his international trips do not indicate that he has abandoned his domestic duties.

The Head of State was responding to journalists before departure to the DRC at the ZAF Airport base in Lusaka today.