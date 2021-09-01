Hakainde Hichilema

I this afternoon appointed Mr Frederick Shanga Chilukutu as Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Services, while Mr. Fanwell Siandenge becomes Deputy Inspector General of Police at State House, and Mr Kuyomba Bwalya Deputy Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Services.

In addition to the above, I also appointed Mr Wallace Chakawa as Senior Private Secretary.

The above officers took their oath of allegiance before me at State House today. I wish them the best in their new roles and I am confident that they will serve the people of Zambia with dedication and diligence.

We appeal to all citizens to provide the support necessary to the newly appointed officers.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

Meet Fanwell Siandenge, former Police Commissioner for Western Province.

He has being in exile when he together with Obvious Mwaliteta ambushed a PF truck organized by Kaizer Zulu which was suspected of carrying ballot papers in 2016. They were charged with aggravated robbery. He ran away and has not been seen since then. His wife died a month ago and he could not be there for her burial.