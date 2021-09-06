PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS GUIDED BY THE CONSTITUTION ON ALL APPOINTMENTS. (CABINET LOADING)

Act 92 of the 2016 constitution, empowers the president to perform, his functions with dignity in his Leadership along with integrity. We all know that President Hakainde Hichilema has already shown these attributes .

On Tuesday 24 August 2021, he swore to respect ,uphold, and safeguard the constitution of Zambia, which am sure it(constitution) is his guide to govern this Country.He assured the country by swearing to faithfully and diligently fulfill his duties.

Therefore , he is guided by , Art 92 of the 2016 constitution (2) (a) that states;

He shall appoint ambassadors, high commissioners, plenipotentiaries, diplomatic representatives and consuls.

(2)( d) The president shall establish , merge and dissolve Government ministries, only with the approval of the National Assembly. In this case we expect the President to stick to the ten provincial Ministers because these are specific in that we have ten provinces, the above Article does not give the specific number of ministers to be appointed outside provincial ministers, In short President Hakainde Hichilema has the freedom to decide the number of cabinet ministers be appointed as long as he is in consultation with the National Assembly that will ratify changes.For now we expect him to stick to the current number, only to make changes once the national Assembly begins it’s sitting/deliberation.

Article 113 guides who should be in the cabinet.

Article 114 guides on the function of the cabinet.

Article 116 further guides the president to appoint the prescribed number of members of Parliament as ministers. Including those to be nominated, remember that this article does not specify the number especially outside the ten provincial ministers that are known from Article 117.

Give The President time to settle,My hopes are that changes shall surely be there in due course. We do not expect a couple that has just married to have a child in two weeks.

Mindset must change

I submit

Hamunkoyo Tobbius