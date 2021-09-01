PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS SETTING A BAR HIGH NOT ONLY FOR ZAMBIANS BUT FOR ALL POLITICAL PLAYERS WHO WOULD BE FUTURE PRESIDENTS

By Michael Mwanza

31st August, 2021.

The bar is getting tough and the reign of crooks law rule came to an end on 12th August, 2021. HH is setting expected standards for the nation and Presidency as evidenced by his appointments, pronouncements and time to systematically face the laws of Zambia. The next person to get power from him will have a positive tough time to settle due to clear standards. As for HH, he will have a tough time to clear the mess made by crooks in the last 7 year rule.

It won’t be easy for HH to dismantle the debt made through enriching the former President, his cartel, his crooks and his gangs but the next President from HH will inherit a better Zambia. Thinking of how lawless, tribal and racial divisions, intimidation, unlawful arrest PF was and seeing HH’S pronouncements and kind of appointments made, clearly shows the man in office mean business, mean to unite the nation, mean to end crooks and injustice in Zambia. Mean a better future and freedom for the citizens. *A New dawn*

1. *PRONOUNCEMENTS*

HH becomes the first President to publicly pronounce that: a) No political cadre or citizen should be allowed to wear any material related to or for the security wing. In this move, President HH has asked the commanders and IG to confiscate any of such material if found. b) HH becomes the first President to guide the police to follow the stipulated laws on arrests, bond and persecution of any offenders. Kindly investigate before you arrest. If arrested, offer bond where due or offer court appearance within 48hrs where due. Clearly HH being exposed 15 times or more of arrests, understand how as citizens have been arrested while innocent. Examples can be: Hon Mwaliteta, Hon Muchileka, Mubita Nawa, Anthony Bwalya, Airubi, etc who have been arrested and some kept in custody for a year without any clear cases The past government has been harsh, cruel and lethal on arrests. HH is then trying at all means to end that now.

2. *APPOINTMENTS*

In the immediate past government, we saw how cabinet, defense and security wings, government support sections were appointed. 90% of appointments came from the East and Bemba inclined sections ( Northern, Luapula etc). Half if not whole cabinet was such, service chiefs, ZRA, RTSA etc. But so far look at HH’s appointments, they are well balanced.

Look at how PF appointed BOZ, Minister of Finance, and other senior positions. They were all not on merit but based on social satisfaction and easy get. We saw the BOZ boss in the middle of beer spells, we saw some ministers showing up at a critical national meeting FDC drunk, we saw Ministers and running mate championing tribalism, we saw senior PF leadership in illicit behaviors. All that is gone in President HH government.

*CONFLICT OF INTEREST*

HH has clearly put it, do business with government without conflict.. In this case, those in senior or government positions should not do business with government. In the past government, it was heartening to see how rich ministers became, how lavishly their lives were just because of government contracts. I was at pain to swallow how the former VP mama Inonge Wina defended the Ministers and PF MPs as hard workers who are doing business with government. 😢🙊🙉. How dare can a minister get a contract with government?. PF ministers, secretariat, etc enjoyed mining, supply, road construction contracts with the government. For HH this is gone.

In this case, whoever will get the Presidency from HH will need to act overboard, aim to act more clear than HH. In other ways, HH is proving to be the delayed President.

*Freedom has now descended on Zambia, the A Team is fixing it*

Michael