PRESIDENT HH IS THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL-KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- MRS PHIRI.

According the to the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for February 2021 stood at K8, 512.31. This shows an upward adjustment of K117.99 from the January 2021 basket which was K8, 394.01.

These are the things that should and must concern all well meaning Zambians including Edith Nawakwi. If Madam Nawakwi means well for the people of Zambia, why is she mute amidst the poor governance we have been exposed to by the ruling party?

Scandalising a clean handed visionary like HH will not resuscitate our economy from the ICU where it is. We must all rise and denounce the ill governance we have been exposed to regardless of our differences in political affiliation and tribe. Tribal hate speech has never and will never feed our children.

The language must be love and the tribe is Zambian. President HH means well for all the citizens of this country. President HH is Zambian and he has all the rights to aspire for public office because he qualifies.

Hope and help is coming.

