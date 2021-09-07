Diaspora community

====================

Yesterday the 6th of September 2021, H. E the president of Zambia. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and her honor the vice president Madam Mutale Nalumango met the diaspora community at the community house.

The chapters were represented by the following officials:

USA/Canada chapter – Mrs Joyce Chibwe

UK/Europe chapter – Dr. Larry Mweetwa

Global fund initiative – Gen Norman Chipakupaku.

South Africa chapter – Mr. William Hatembo

Bostwana and Zimbabwe were also represented.

Dr. Cosmas Zyaambo the diaspora liaison person and former chairperson USA/Canada chapter delivered the key note speech on behalf of not only the UPND chapters but Zambians living abroad.

The president intimated two fundamentals: 1) the need to reunite country and 2) the need to rebuild the country in this new dawn era.

The people living abroad were encouraged to invest back home and support the new dawn government’s economic diplomacy to ensure that we build a prosperous nation.

The diaspora have agreed to review the diaspora policy document to ensure that Zambian living abroad have equal opportunities to contribute and invest back home.

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country” John. F. Kennedy.