Diaspora community
====================
Yesterday the 6th of September 2021, H. E the president of Zambia. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and her honor the vice president Madam Mutale Nalumango met the diaspora community at the community house.

The chapters were represented by the following officials:
USA/Canada chapter – Mrs Joyce Chibwe
UK/Europe chapter – Dr. Larry Mweetwa
Global fund initiative – Gen Norman Chipakupaku.
South Africa chapter – Mr. William Hatembo
Bostwana and Zimbabwe were also represented.

Dr. Cosmas Zyaambo the diaspora liaison person and former chairperson USA/Canada chapter delivered the key note speech on behalf of not only the UPND chapters but Zambians living abroad.

The president intimated two fundamentals: 1) the need to reunite country and 2) the need to rebuild the country in this new dawn era.

The people living abroad were encouraged to invest back home and support the new dawn government’s economic diplomacy to ensure that we build a prosperous nation.

The diaspora have agreed to review the diaspora policy document to ensure that Zambian living abroad have equal opportunities to contribute and invest back home.

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country” John. F. Kennedy.241134798_3025298524416759_5780146622389287115_n

241180300_3025298577750087_7199655557195897483_n

241182502_3025298721083406_1279871050035095793_n

241188366_3025298534416758_7559846649920194080_n

241191531_3025298654416746_4566738770032953491_n

241194865_3025298601083418_4509765691915416913_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here