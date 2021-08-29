President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Nation that no one will be sent to jail for critisizing the UPND Alliance Government.

Speaking during Mass held at State House grounds this morning, Mr Hichilema stated that arresting anyone with divergent views can be misconstrued to shielding inadequacies by Government which he is confident of fixing.

And President Hichilema has stated that he was elected to the office not for vengeance reasons but to deliver cheaper foods for all adding that vengeance is for God.

The Head of State states that poverty, hunger, joblessness and lack of business opportunities for the people are His enemies.

And in his message, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu stated that the Church will be readily available to work with and support the Head of State in delivering development for all.

Below is the statement from the Head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema….

This morning we were joined by fellow Christians from the Catholic Church, and other Christian denominations for Mass at State House.

We are so grateful to the Three Church Mother Bodies for their continued support and pivotal role they continue to play in our Country.

The Church has always been a unifier and because of this unique ability to bring people together, we commit that we will continue to work with the Church and this is for the greater good of our Nation.

We will also continue heeding to the Church’s counsel on various matters and we therefore graciously receive their and your prayers.

Having stated that, we want to reaffirm our position that we are not in government for vengeance because that is for God, Almighty.

Our central focus and enemy number one is poverty which we shall fight relentlessly and rigorously.

We also wish to state that no one, and we mean no one, will be sent to jail for critisizing the UPND Alliance Government.

With God on our side, we will triumph as a Country.

May God Bless you all, and May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA.