Chomba Kaoma writes;

In the pictures below there is the famous State house main Building which Houses only offices for the President and his Aids also known as specials. On the inside right is a well equipped Cabinet Room and on the left is a Properly set up Conference hall were swearing inn Ceremonies for new appointees takes place.

On the other picture is the little known Nkwazi House which is the official residence of His Excellence the President. The house is almost 1.5 to 2 kilometers from the main building but all inside one area and usually the Head of state is mostly Driven from home to the office due to the distance and multiple security check points inside.

Any Aid or designated staff can clear you inside state house and you can access the main building but only the President or the First Lady can clear you to Nkwazi that’s the difference between the two.. when it comes to security State house is fully equipped and always ready to Protect the President with its location which is right opposite a Fully Armed Military Barack in the name of Arakan..

My advise to Everyone saying President HH should move into state house immediately, is to please give him time to Acquaint himself with the place before he can officially settle. Even President SATA or President Lungu never just moved in State house just after swearing in No!! He will soon move bane