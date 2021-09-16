PRESS STATEMENT RELEASED

16TH SEPTEMBER 2021

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD TELL THE NATION WHO BOUGHT ZNBC, NRDC, ZAFFICO AND ZESCO ACCORDING HIS REVELATION WHILE IN OPPOSITION

As Rainbow party, we would like to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation who bought ZAFFICO, ZNBC NRDC and NRDC according to his revelation while he was in opposition. Now that he is the man in charge of the country Affairs with full Access to the information, he should quickly tell the nation the clear position for this transaction. The nation is anxiously waiting to know who bought ZAFFICO, ZNBC, NRDC and ZESCO. Who are the people involved in those transactions? How much each organization was sold? And what is the benefit to the people of Zambia?

Or was it just one of his campaign rhetorics or propaganda?

As a party, we urge President HH not to remain quite over this matter but rather demand a quick response to over this matter.

The longer he remains quite, the more speculation he creates in the minds of Zambian.

Humphrey kabwe

National Spokesperson

Rainbow party