PRESS STATEMENT RELEASED
16TH SEPTEMBER 2021
PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD TELL THE NATION WHO BOUGHT ZNBC, NRDC, ZAFFICO AND ZESCO ACCORDING HIS REVELATION WHILE IN OPPOSITION
As Rainbow party, we would like to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation who bought ZAFFICO, ZNBC NRDC and NRDC according to his revelation while he was in opposition. Now that he is the man in charge of the country Affairs with full Access to the information, he should quickly tell the nation the clear position for this transaction. The nation is anxiously waiting to know who bought ZAFFICO, ZNBC, NRDC and ZESCO. Who are the people involved in those transactions? How much each organization was sold? And what is the benefit to the people of Zambia?
Or was it just one of his campaign rhetorics or propaganda?
As a party, we urge President HH not to remain quite over this matter but rather demand a quick response to over this matter.
The longer he remains quite, the more speculation he creates in the minds of Zambian.
Humphrey kabwe
National Spokesperson
Rainbow party
Why wanting to know when yo were in an alliance with the previous government?How many MPs,councillors and Council chairpersons do you have?
It’s laughable that Kabimba has suddenly found his mouth. What has motivated him? Freedom of speech?
Come on you petty people. Give the man a chance to get in his team. You people are being childish foolish and make us realise why the Zambian people should never vote for you.
Go and ask that thief who used to preside over the nation affairs