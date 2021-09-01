By Victoria Kayeye

President Hakainde Hichilema says those who could have stolen public funds will have to pay back as there is no deal to allow them to keep people’s resources.

He says corruption remains a vice and his government’s main interest is to give back to the people what belongs to them so that their living standards are improved.

He was speaking at the swearing in ceremony at State House.

Those sworn in are Mr Frederick Chilukutu as Correctional Service Commissioner while Fanwell Siandenga has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Special Duties at State House.

President Hichilema has appointed Wallace Chakawa as senior private secretary.

He has implored the new appointees to uphold the highest levels of professionalism and not take their positions as a means to punish those that were not in good terms with them.

President Hichilema has instructed correctional service commissioner to ensure that prison facilities are decongested, inmates are provided with good food, mattresses.

Meanwhile, Prisons Care and Counseling Association executive director Godfrey Malembeka has applauded the President’s call to ensure better conditions for persons in incarceration.

He has since appealed to the newly sworn in office bearers to adhere to the directives given in a bid to provide better conditions for incarcerated persons.- Diamond TV