This morning we swore in Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane as your Finance Minister.

During the ceremony, we stated that the country expects nothing less than delivering financial prudence and channeling resources to key areas but most importantly fix the debt situation.

We are alive to the fact that our victory was youth centered and as such the Ministry of Finance is key in ensuring that our economic vision is given life as that will lead to many other developmental programs such as jobs and business opportunities for our youths.

We also emphasised to the New Minister of Finance that our task is to seal off all financial loopholes and ensure that the resources are channelled to right beneficiaries across the country. Our people need food, water, quality education and quality healthcare services.

We understand the anxiety for us to make appointments but we appeal to you to bear with us as we want to appoint people on merit and therefore, the first qualification for one to be appointed in your government must be a Zambian, qualified and also capable of delivering your expectations. By the time we are done, you won’t be disappointed with our team.

May God Bless you all.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA*