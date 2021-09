President HH used simple English, Opposition PF is failing to understand.

OUR ADMINISTRATION WILL ALSO REFORM THE HIGHER EDUCATION LOAN AND BURSARY SCHEME.

THE REFORM IS AIMED AT ENSURING THAT LEARNERS WHO HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO EXCEL, ESPECIALLY THE GIRL-CHILD, BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD TO PAY SCHOOL OR UNIVERSITY FEES ARE SUPPORTED.

THIS WILL BE A DEPARTURE FROM THE PREVAILING SITUATION WHERE WELL TO DO AND UNDESERVING STUDENTS ARE THE ONES BENEFITING.

UNDER THE NEW SYSTEM, EVERY DESERVING STUDENT WILL BE OFFERED AN OPPORTUNITY TO EDUCATION, EVEN WHEN THEY MAY BE FROM LOW FINANCIAL STATUS