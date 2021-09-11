Home politics UPND President HH will travel to Washington DC to meet President Biden politicsPFUPND President HH will travel to Washington DC to meet President Biden September 11, 2021 5 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp President HH will travel to Washington DC to meet President Biden, The President of the World Bank (WB) President of International Monetary Fund (IMF)and the head of the World Trade Organisations (WTO). 5 COMMENTS What an inspiring first presidential trip by the real President! Not yalya madongo dongo twalemona. Reply America has now come to its senses never to ignore Africa which was almost taken over free of charge and exploited by cruelty nations of this world Reply Travelling with a schedule, not going there to view the famous Las Vegas spinning dinning tower. BUSNESS Sean tembo!!!! Reply What is Edgar Lungu saying? What influencial world leaders did he go out to meet for the benefit of Zambians, King Mswati? Or Dictator Idi Amin successor in Uganda? Was Lungu too small to meet heads of World bank and the IMF in Washington? Reply Next trip EU, Japan etc not heading to Turkey to woo block makers. PF was a disaster, a pro-poor party that looted from & greatly impoverished the poor. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
