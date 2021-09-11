President HH will travel to Washington DC to meet President Biden, The President of the World Bank (WB) President of International Monetary Fund (IMF)and the head of the World Trade Organisations (WTO).

 

  2. America has now come to its senses never to ignore Africa which was almost taken over free of charge and exploited by cruelty nations of this world

  4. What is Edgar Lungu saying?
    What influencial world leaders did he go out to meet for the benefit of Zambians, King Mswati? Or Dictator Idi Amin successor in Uganda?
    Was Lungu too small to meet heads of World bank and the IMF in Washington?

  5. Next trip EU, Japan etc not heading to Turkey to woo block makers. PF was a disaster, a pro-poor party that looted from & greatly impoverished the poor.

