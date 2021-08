PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ALLOWS OLD STATE HOUSE STAFF TO WORK WITH HIM

President Hakainde Hichilema appeared at his first official meeting at State House with Secretary to Cabinet and Principal Private Secretary, Dr. Simon Miti, State House Press Secretary, Isaac Chipampe and State House Permanent Secretary, Daniel Siwo.

President Hichilema swore in Liuwa Constituency Member of Parliament, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane as new Minister of Finance.