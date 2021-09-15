PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS MINISTERS AND SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS
Lusaka- Wednesday 15th September 2021
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and swore-in new Cabinet and Provincial Ministers and Senior Government officials.
Those appointed are;
1.Hon. Collins Nzovu MP(Nangoma)-Ministry of Green Economy
2. Hon. Elias Mubanga- Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises
3. Hon. Credo Nanjuwa MP (Mumbwa MP)- Provincial Minister, Central Province
4. Robert Liefu- Provincial Minister, North-Western Province.
President Hichilema has also appointed;
1. Bradford Munalukupe Machila- Principle Private Secretary-State House
2. Dr. Oliver Mubita Kalabo- Permanent Secretary, State House
3. Mr. John Msimuko- Permanent Secretary-Green Economy and Environment
4. Mr. Jito Kayumba- State House Special Assistant for Economics and Development Affairs – State House.
(Mr. Jito Kayumba is a Partner at Kukula Capital, Zambia’s pioneering Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund)
5. Dr. Lawrence Mwananyanda- Special Assistant for Projects and Monitoring -State House
UPND really suffered at the hands of PF, it is a new dawn however and people are liberated. I wish the appointees all the best in the execution of their duties and hopefully they will not disappoint the Zambians. We really expecting a lot from this grouping than ever before!
Tribal appointments at statehouse
CONGRATS.WORK WELL AND PUT ZAMBIAN CITIZENS FIRST IN YOU DAY TO DAY DUTIES
Ok， guys I’m congratulate you. I’m love you all. With love from me， Prakash Kumar