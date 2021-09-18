PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMENDS ECOWAS PEACE EFFORTS IN GUINEA-CONAKRY

President Hakainde Hichilema has commended peace efforts by the leadership of of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This is in the wake of unconstitutional take-over of power in that country by Military Armed Forces which took place on 5th September 2021.

President Hichilema emphasized the New Dawn Administration’s unreserved condemnation of the unconstitutional take-over of power in Guinea-Conakry and has joined ECOWAS in their concerted and unanimous call for a total and return to civilian rule in that country.

President Hichilema said Zambia was one of the architect of the African Union(AU) Charter against unconstitutional takeover of power and does not support any form of unconstitutional change of Government.

He reaffirmed the country’s support for a peaceful return to a democratic governance system in Guinea-Conakry.

He said Zambia also joins continued solidarity with regional, continental and international bodies calling for the restoration of Democracy and Constitutional Order in Guinea-Conakry