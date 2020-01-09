Women are so special. Their nurturing nature must be used for the benefit of the wider population. They are major drivers of any economy. This is a fact. That is the reason we value them because the country will benefit if more women are involved in all aspects.

We believe in our women’s ability to foster change in our country and today when called on to attend a UPND women’s conference, held in Lusaka, we did not hesitate. We shared our vision and strategy while encouraging them to embark on door to door campaigns ahead of the general election.

During our walkabouts, we have heard our people’s plea throughout the country that we must go down to the grass roots where people are hard hit by the current economic malaise. This we are going to do with increasing intensity between now and 2021.

2020 is waikato wapya and 2021 is uwafitala akaimwena.

Hope and Help is near! Get involved and get it solved.

HH.