PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS NO GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE, DELAYS WILLBE INEVITABLE- NAWAKWI
Edith Nawakwi writes:
Experience is definetely of higher importance.The reason that companies require years of experience for many jobs is to reduce their risk and minimize the time it takes for the person to be effective.
For most organizations, the risk of employing an untested person in a senior role is simply too high, no matter how intelligent they appear to be.
Wishing you all a productive week.
Bamayo ba Nawakwi, what you Arisaig g is not relatable in this case. The President is taking his time to ensure we have a credible cabinet. Unlike what we saw in your preferred PF style of doing things. Just close your eye for a bit and recall the we had Lusambo has our Lusaka Province Minister. How much thought would have gone into selecting such a person? There is the difference in what you stand for and support.
JEZEBEL NAWAKWI JUST SHAT UP WITH YOUR DEVILISH ACTS AND THINKING. WE ARE TIRED OF YOUR INSULTS, GO AND ENJOY YOUR STOLEN MONEY FROM LUNGU. WATUCHIMA YAWE
Eh and how qualified was ECL when he took office? If I were you Nawakwi I d be the last person to make comments as we remember all the slandering you did against HH. Shhhhh find a rock to crawl under quietly you evil serpent.
When Chiluba formed gvt, where did he get the experience she is talking about? and yet his first cabinet was the best.
The chameleon has risen up again she should put her neck back inside like she eve knows or understands what politics is investigate her for her payroll with the PF using tax payers money .
Silly woman needs to be admitted into Chainama for a full mental evaluation .