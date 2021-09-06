PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS NO GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE, DELAYS WILLBE INEVITABLE- NAWAKWI

Edith Nawakwi writes:

Experience is definetely of higher importance.The reason that companies require years of experience for many jobs is to reduce their risk and minimize the time it takes for the person to be effective.

For most organizations, the risk of employing an untested person in a senior role is simply too high, no matter how intelligent they appear to be.

Wishing you all a productive week.