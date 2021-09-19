PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LEAVES FOR US VIA QATAR AIRWAYS

A QATAR Airways Commercial plane carrying President Hakainde Hichilema is shortly taking off from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

The Head of State is on his way to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Fellow citizens,

We have left the Country for the United Nations’ General Assembly that is being held in New York, United States of America.

While in that Country, we will ensure that all engagements and meetings will discuss matters of interest to the people of Zambia.

Our focus areas during these engagements will be on economic development, jobs, business opportunities, education and quality health care services for the people of Zambia.

Just like we promised before taking office, we will ensure prudent management of public resources and have therefore travelled with a lean team that is composed of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance, Honourables Stanley Kakubo and Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane respectively.

At the General Assembly we will share our development plan for Zambia with the wider global community. As we address this meeting we will present a case for that child in Chipulukusu, Chief Kambombo, Chama, Mugubudu or indeed Sikongo.

Our focus is turning around our Country’s economy and yes, we are working round the clock to ensure that this comes to fruition.

May God Bless you all and May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia