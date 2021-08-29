PRESIDENT HICHILEMA LIED AT PRESS CONFERENCE, SAY STATE HOUSE STAFF

This article👇 has been posted by State House Staff on their page ‘Smart Eagles’. Note that, president Hichilema has not appointed any State House Staff but has just fit in among former president Edgar Lungu’ staff. See picture below. HH is depending on these State House staff. The moment they finish dealing with HH they go to report to their real masters and contradict the new president publicly. Why HH has not appointed his own staff kaya.

See below how state house stuff rubbished HH press briefing when he swore in Situmbeko Musokotwane as minister of Finance:

ECL and PF has left US$3billion = ZMK 45 000 000 000 in reserve right now at BOZ, not what H.E President HH of the republic of Zambia🇿🇲was saying at press conference that they’ve inherited empty coffers. This translates to 5 months of import cover. Also this is the best since KK and UNIP that was owning the mines at the time.

ECL MUST WALK WITH HIS HEAD.