PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OPENS FIRST SESSION OF THE 13TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

By Chileshe Mwango

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that his administration will introduce specialized fast track stolen assert recovery system.

Speaking when he officially opened the First Session of the 13th National Assembly today, President Hichilema says the UPND government has wage war against corruption as it is allergic to the vice.

He says government will increase both funding and independence to oversight institutions as a way of fighting graft in the country.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has announced plans to introduce structural and financial reforms at the country’s Power Utility Company ZESCO limited, a move he says is aimed at ensuring the company’s operations are sustainable.

President Hichilema observes that despite the high investment in the energy sector, it has not been in tandem with the potential that exist saying his government’s focus is on making Zambia an electricity hub and will see it invest more in the sector.

And President Hichilema says his government will reduce the number of licenses that one needs to set up a business in the country as well as reduce the registration period of a business saying prolonged processes are detrimental to the country’s economy growth.

On mining, President Hichilema says inconsistent policies and lack of transparency in the sector by previous governments affected Zambia’s possibility of recouping benefits from mining and that his government will through consultation other stakeholders revise the mining tax regime as well as framework in order to ensure the country benefits from mining.

PHOENIX NEWS