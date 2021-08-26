PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO MOVE TO STATE HOUSE

Lusaka Lawyer and UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube says Republican President Hakainde Hichilema will move to State House once preparations to do so conclude.

This is in sharp contrast to remarks by UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda who is quoted saying President Hichilema will continue living at his private residence but that he will be working from State House.

Mr. Fube says the President cannot continue staying at his private residence in new Kasama due to security reasons.

He says as it stands President Hichilema must be given time to be at his residence until necessary preparations are concluded at State House.

