PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TOOK POWER BY FALSE PRETENSE – NAKACINDA

..There will be no right time to check the upnd govt than now, he insists

This is the right time to start offering checks and balances on the UPND government Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in charge of Publicity is insisting.

Raphael Nakacinda says there is no time that will be enough for Zambians to start criticizing or offering checks on the new administration of President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development.

And Mr. Nakacinda has challenged those saying he and other should stop criticizing the President and UPND, then President Hichilema should fulfill his numerous promises made during campaigns.

Speaking when he featured on PASME Radio in Petauke this morning, Mr. Nakacinda says fulfilment of all promises is the only way he and others will stop talking as they will have nothing to talk about.

“It’s like taking power by false pretense. And that is what has happened. And we are saying ‘No’ we will take him on!” he charged.

The former Minister of Water Development has since had meetings with various structures in Petauke Constituency and Kaumbwe Constituency in Petauke District.

Mr. Nakacinda is in Petauke Eastern Province meeting and preparing party structures ahead of some elections soon.

