“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ACTIONS IN DIRECT CONFLICT WITH CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISIONS,” NAKACINDA

Wed. Sept 8

…Patriotic MPs should move a motion for his impeachment…

Smart Eagles Reporter

Patriotic Front Chairperson for information and publicity , Hon. Raphael M. Nakacinda’s binoculars have detected an irregularity in the manner President Hakainde Hichilema has created New Ministries , Reconfigured and merged others .

Hon. Nakacinda has described the Presidents actions as a breach of the constitution which is the supreme law of land .

He said according to the constitution, Ministries can only be created with approval of Parliament .

To this end , Nakacinda has urged patriotic parliamentarians especially those from the Patriotic Front to move a motion for impeachment of the President .

And adjusting the binoculars further , Nakacinda has noted with dismay that the appointees that have made it on the list of Cabinet Ministers leave much to be desired as some have a background of having being fired for corruption whilst others have questionable characters .

He feels it is totally disastrous that the Head of State has exhibited such appetite for disregarding the rule of law so early in his reign.