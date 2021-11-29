PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ALLEGATIONS NO LONGER MAKE SENSE-TAYALI

I don’t know about you but I am certainly tired of hearing these corruption allegations and convictions of the previous Govt officials without arrests and trials in our courts.

The President paints a nasty picture of corruption on the previous Govt but no movement in terms of arrests and prosecutions.

I, for one, would like to see these guys that stole jailed for taking advantage of our resources, no matter who was involved, but just allegations each time the President gets the mic and cameras, it’s not helping.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!