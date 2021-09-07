PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOODS TO BE AUCTIONED

Lusaka-7th September 2021

A Mr. Misheck Hambwalula has obtained a high court order to auction President Hakainde Hichilema’s goods.

The Court has since directed the Sherrif of Zambia to recover on behalf of Mr. Hambwalula’s claim by selling Mr. Hichilema’s goods.

The schedule of goods earmarked for sale include 112 Heads of Cattle, and a Toyota Landcruiser, AAN 7284.

The auction will be done to the public on 9th September 2021 at 10;30hrs at Zimba District of MBH Farm, Sub-division A of Farm 3226,Zimba in Southern Province.

The goods were seized under execution of case no. 2018/HL/102.