Sean Tembo Wrote;

LET US REMEMBER

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’s NEWLY APPOINTED SENIOR PRIVATE SECRETARY WAS FIRED BY PRESIDENT SATA FOR CORRUPTION

Zambia: Sata Fires Private Secretary Over Graft Charges

January 29, 2012

By Michael Chawe, 29 January 2012

Lusaka — Zambia’s President Michael Sata has fired his senior private secretary, Alfred Chipoya, for alleged corruption, in a move that could send strong signals to his own ministers.

President Sata, a gruffy populist who was elected on his campaign to fight corruption, has said in the past he was ‘allergic to corruption’ and would do everything possible to fight it.

A private-owned daily, The Post, reported quoting unnamed sources that Chipoya was relieved of his duties after he tried to facilitate a meeting between President Sata and former operators of the Zambia Revenue Authority [ZRA] border scanners.

Last week the Zambian government terminated the contracts given to Bradwell International and Cargo Scan to manage border scanners.

This is after a report recommended action against other 12 government officials among them former president Rupiah Banda and his finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane.

“On Wednesday last week, Chipoya was sent a sealed envelope containing $2,000 [K10million] from officials as gratification for facilitating the meeting with the President,” the paper said.

“The envelope instead found itself at President Sata’s desk who immediately relieved Chipoya of his duties.”

Chipoya, the first government official to fired for alleged corruption, refused to comment on the matter, the paper reported. Chipoya also served in the late Levy Mwanawasa regime in a similar capacity.

THE AFRICAN REPORT