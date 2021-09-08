President Hakainde Hichilema’s Remarks at the Swearing-in Ceremony Held at State House

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on newly appointed Ministers to focus on serving the people of Zambia diligently.

“Congratulations for accepting to serve in the UPND Cabinet and Provincial portfolios. It’s been a long road, 15 years, the people of Zambia have made it possible to serve and act on behalf of Zambians.”

“Worker harder, lift the economy, turn it around, and begin to sow seeds of bottoming-it-up.”

“Be in a hurry to take this country where it should be. We committed that will we bring ten(10) provinces in Cabinet and the full Cabinet will be in place”.

“In places where we have no MPs, we have used legal instruments available.”

PROMISES

“We will deliver all our promises including feeding the country as this is a bare minimum.”

“Education for all is a bare minimum and we will deliver, see it from perspective of skills and the economy,”

“We have to ensure that the young people have skills and are competitive”

“We must use scarce resources properly and not taking from the till (cash register).”

President Hichilema has also called for government procurement process that was transparent, fairly priced and delivered the goods and services on time.

“I’ve asked the Secretary to Cabinet to issue a Memo to ensure that public resources are used properly.

He said public works and public procurement must meet three principles he has outlined.

“1. Buy goods and services, build roads and other infrastructure at the right price at proper cost. No more kamokamo”

“2. Quality must be right”

“3. Deliver on time.” He said.

He said that no roads will be overpriced and will not be done at $1million per-kilometer.

“Botswana and Namibia build roads at an average cost of $300,000 per kilometere. Why can’t it be done in Zambia. Anthing else is taking resources from schools and hospitals.”

CORRUPTION

President Hichilema has also insisted that there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and the process will not be vindictive, but everyone will be treated fairly.

“No political finger will determine direction of the process.” He said.

“Professional institutions such as the ACC, DEC, ZP, Financial Intelligence Centre and others will work independently”

“There will be no joyride in this government. On the procurement of roads, housing, fuel, and on Fuel, there issues there. Any over-pricing is taking away money from job creation.” He said.

SECURITY

On Security and Justice,he reiterated that the areas will enjoy freedom and rights of citizens will be guaranteed.

“No live ammunition, no tear gas, freedom is here.” He said.

COOPERATE AND DELIVER

President Hichilema also called on members of the Cabinet to ensure that Ministers worked as a team and avoid personal or sectional interests.

“Encourage your colleagues and your neighbours, each other to do that which is right.”

“God loves us.God loves this country, so let’s convert resources to benefit this country.”

“Frank Museba Tayali, we have walked that compound every day.”

“We must have water in that compound, I replace it with the term residence.”

“We must have medicines in health centres and hospitals.”

“We are individuals but we are brought together by common interest and bring various skills, don’t act as individuals, don’t act in personal interest.:

He said he will complete the process of appointing other members of Cabinet on Wednesday.

“We have another day to conclude Cabinet and Provincial Ministers.”

PUBLIC OFFICERS

President Hichilema also called upon civil servants to cooperate with new Ministers.

” Ministers, work together with public servants in your team.

Don’t mislead Ministers and Ministers don’t mislead public servants.”