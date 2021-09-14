PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TWELVE MEETINGS IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

President Hakainde Hichilema will this month embark on his first international trip as Republican President as he visits the United States of America (USA) to attend the 76th United National (UN) General Assembly in New York.

President Hichilema will land in the USA on 20th September 2021 for a series of meetings, and he will:

(1) Speak at the UN General Assembly.

(2) Meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

(3) Met with top US Government Officials at the Capitol Hill.

(4) Meet with the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

(5) Meet with World Bank President Dr David Malpass,

(6) Meet with the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Ms Kristalina Georgieva.

(7) Address Zambians Living in the US.

(😎 Meet with the US Institute of Peace Mentors.

(9) Meet key US Government and African Diplomatic Corps Officials.

(10) Meet Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez.

(11) Meet US Chamber of Commerce and Africa Business Centre.

(12) Meet with the Africa Business Council.

He is expected to leave for Lusaka on 25th September 2021 later in the day.